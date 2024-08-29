Charles Mnisi, advocate for Mthobisi Prince Mncube, who is allegedly the owner of the firearm named as the weapon used to murder soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has questioned the credibility of the findings that linked the murder and the weapon.
Defence casts doubt on expert's evidence on Meyiwa 'murder weapon'
Lawyer claims there were 'loopholes' in the forensic test results
Charles Mnisi, advocate for Mthobisi Prince Mncube, who is allegedly the owner of the firearm named as the weapon used to murder soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, has questioned the credibility of the findings that linked the murder and the weapon.
As cross-examination of ballistic expert Col Chris Mangena continued in the Pretoria high court, Mnisi cast doubt on Mangena's expert findings.
Mangena testified about the alleged murder weapon about a year ago. His evidence linked the gun to Mncube.
Mangena, who was also involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, testified that the gun found on Mncube when he was arrested in a separate case in 2015, a year after Senzo Meyiwa's killing, was the same one that killed Meyiwa.
He testified he was able to determine this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube's possession.
Mangena testified the bullet that struck Meyiwa “perforated his body and hit the door behind him”.
He said the shooter was probably in front of Meyiwa. He said he could not rule out the possibility of an altercation or struggle between Meyiwa and the shooter.
Mnisi said a defence expert had come to the conclusion that the results of the tests on the gun were inconclusive. “Results will be inconclusive for the reasons that he will come and articulate. But then you said you were able to find a match,” said Mnisi to Mangena.
Mangena said after seeing a number of individual characteristics, or sufficient marks, he came to the conclusion that the bullet was fired from Mncube's gun.
He said that after making his findings, he consulted other analysts who confirmed them.
However, Mnisi questioned why Mangena had concluded that the results were conclusive and said there was a grey area with regards to the results.
Mnisi said that there were loopholes in the forensic tests' final results.
Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of murdering Meyiwa.
All have pleaded not guilty. The trial continues.
