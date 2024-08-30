Commemoration of fallen cops is cold comfort for Charl Kinnear's widow

The police ministry will pay tribute to fallen officers who died on duty by engraving their names on a memorial wall at the Union Buildings on Sunday.
But this is cold comfort for Charl Kinnear’s widow, Nicky.
Charl, 52, was a lieutenant-colonel in the SAPS and section commander of the Western Cape anti-gang unit. He was assassinated in his car in front of his Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, home in September 2020. Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack is on trial for his murder.
In an interview with TimesLIVE this week, Nicky said the reality of the loss hits the families of the deceased when they get home.
“Even though it is an honour to have your loved one’s name engraved at the Union Buildings the harsh reality hits when you get home and you don’t have the necessary support and your medical aid is cancelled and your child’s school frees are not paid,” she said. “I get calls from spouses and partners whose partners have passed on, and they haven't received a cent eight months later.”
Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said 39 officers would be honoured this year.
The officers died on duty between April 2023 and March 2024. Mogotsi said the ministry pulled out all the stops to ensure police officers' safety.
“The ministry is focusing on strengthening training for SAPS members and is advocating for members to attend refresher courses. This will enable members to sharpen their skills and be able to protect themselves when attacked by criminals,” Mogotsi said.
Nicky said no-one in police top echelons had been held accountable for stripping her husband of security. She said police managers knew Kinnear’s life was in danger because of the cases he investigated.
She said an internal probe into the withdrawal of Kinnear’s security had fingered senior officers.
“Recommendations were made, our reports have been on the desks of the national commissioner and the minister, but nobody is charging those people. I have now taken it up with the parliamentary portfolio committee on police,” she said.
Nicky, who has since established the Charl Kinnear Foundation, said spouses of fallen officers were inundating her with calls for advice and support. She said they struggled with simple things like filling in forms.
“So if people are not equipped and if one form is filled in incorrectly, then your pension fund or whatever money is due will be delayed,” she said. “Someone might lose a home through a simple mistake like that. People may be empathetic, but if you don't pay your bond for eight or nine months, you'll lose your house.
“The commemoration is a great fanfare, but I think all of us would appreciate it more if there was active involvement in assisting the families.”
Nicky said the police service did not show much compassion.
“At the end of the day, it was my husband, my sons’ parent. You cannot just deal with the grief and loss with a band and a salute. I think sometimes the emotion is just cut out. And the story that we will always be part of a [police] family is meaningless.”
Nicky said she visited Kinnear’s grave every Sunday. She also follows Modack’s trial closely.
“I've been following the case quite closely,” she said. “I visit my husband’s grave every Sunday. That’s the only thing we have. Healing is not an overnight affair.”
