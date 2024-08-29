Women in Arts festival celebrates late actress Nomhle Nkonyeni
Acclaimed actress Nomhle Nkonyeni, whose career spanned several decades until her death aged 77, was celebrated at the official opening of the Women in Arts Manyano 2024 Festival in Gqeberha this week.
Photographer Vuyo Giba opened the festival at the 68 Cape Road venue on Monday evening with her exhibition titled “Ukunyangwa Kwetyala”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.