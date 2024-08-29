News

Two men drown after hands, feet, tied together

By Herald Reporter - 29 August 2024

Gqeberha police are investigating the double murder of two men who were allegedly thrown into the Swartkops River after their hands and feet were tied together.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
2024 Kia Sonet

Most Read