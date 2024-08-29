Two men drown after hands, feet, tied together
Gqeberha police are investigating the double murder of two men who were allegedly thrown into the Swartkops River after their hands and feet were tied together.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.