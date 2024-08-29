Newly elected Junior City Council ready to serve community
Incoming office bearers plan to leave lasting legacy with people focus and empowering agenda
After 67 years of endorsing youth leadership and an unwavering commitment to elevating some of Nelson Mandela Bay's most destitute residents, the Junior City Council (JCC) recently elected their new leadership to carry the baton of community building.
The newly elected leadership are already prepared to tackle their tenure and leave a lasting legacy with a people focus and empowering agenda following their selection in July...
