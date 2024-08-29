Nelson Mandela Bay musician gets to show talent at top Durban event
Saxophonist Lefa Mosea is one of headline acts at international music business conference
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has presented itself for an Afro-soul musician from Sidwell after he was selected to perform at The Music Imbizo International Showcase in Durban.
The international music business conference, exhibition and film festival taking place from Tuesday to Sunday this week, will have Gqeberha’s Lefa Mosea as one of the headline acts...
