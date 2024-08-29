Much-loved Animal Anti-Cruelty League chair dies
The long-time chair of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, Glen Truscott, has died.
He had helped build the organisation from nothing to a fully fledged treatment and outreach facility based in Gqeberha’s northern areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.