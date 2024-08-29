Big money needed to fix Nelson Mandela Bay — electricity minister
Funds must be found somewhere for upgrades, Ramokgopa says on inspection visit
Nelson Mandela Bay will need R1bn to overhaul its crumbling electricity infrastructure in the next five years as residents count the cost of a failing power network, with at least 30 unplanned outages having occurred in August alone.
The metro’s operational budget for the electricity and energy department is R117m for the 2024/2025 financial year, far short of the crippling infrastructure backlog...
