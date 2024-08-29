Beloved Karoo butcher beaten to death
Murraysburg’s Pieter Retief, 78, tied up with wire, assaulted and home set alight
Residents in the small Karoo town of Murraysburg are on tenterhooks after a long-time inhabitant and owner of the local butchery was tied up with wire and beaten to death.
After the deadly assault, the assailants set fire to 78-year-old Pieter Retief’s property and his adjacent business, known as Piet se Slaghuis...
