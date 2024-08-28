“On arrival paramedics were shocked to find the superbike still on top of the vehicle. Paramedics found the rider a few metres away.”
The man, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was stabilised before being taken to hospital.
Police cordoned off the area.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Superbike lands on car, rider in serious condition
Image: ALS
TimesLIVE
