News Editors Choice

WATCH | Superbike lands on car, rider in serious condition

By TIMESLIVE - 28 August 2024
A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after his bike crashed into a car and landed on the roof in Pinetown
A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after his bike crashed into a car and landed on the roof in Pinetown
Image: ALS

A man is in a serious condition after his superbike T-boned a car and landed on the roof in Pinetown on Wednesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to a serious bike crash at the corner of St Johns Ave and Payne Street shortly after 6.30am.

“On arrival paramedics were shocked to find the superbike still on top of the vehicle. Paramedics found the rider a few metres away.”

The man, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was stabilised before being taken to hospital.

Police cordoned off the area.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Kia Sonet
2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Most Read