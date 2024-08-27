Unlearn culture of entitlement to a women's body, says Buti Manamela
Some harmful practices are learnt from traditional and religious doctrines
Some of the country's cultural practices need to be unlearnt to root out the scourge of gender-based violence at campuses.
This is the view of deputy minister of higher education Buti Manamela, who was speaking to Durban University of Technology students during the 10th anniversary of the Silent Protest, a gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaign, at the university. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.