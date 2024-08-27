News

Suspect held after cops find cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in robberies

Suspect may be linked to robberies and more arrests are possible

By TIMESLIVE - 28 August 2024
The cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in a spate of robberies in Gauteng.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect after the discovery of a cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in a spate of truck hijackings and courier vehicle robberies in the province.

According to police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza, a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in Walkerville, Sedibeng district, after a cloned police vehicle was discovered on a property there.

She said an intelligence-driven operation led Johannesburg Crime Intelligence and Soweto K9 unit members to the recovery of:

Items found inside the cloned police vehicle.
Image: Supplied
  • a cloned marked Volkswagen Golf with police registration number plates and police call signs;
  • a white VW Polo fitted with blue lights and sirens; 
  • a stolen R5 rifle and police reflector jackets; and
  • several SAPS number plates.

Kweza said the suspect may be linked to robberies in Gauteng, and more arrests could be made as the investigation continues. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

