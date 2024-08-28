Power cuts knock businesses’ lights out
‘No electricity means no income but these people still have to think about money for rent, municipal services and salaries’
Battered by a prolonged power outage, Gqeberha businesses are dealing with rising costs and disrupted production and services, with some forced to close their doors as the cost of running generators around the clock is just too much.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has called for accelerated maintenance regimes and ring-fencing of power infrastructure maintenance budgets...
