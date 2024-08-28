News

Plumbers with a plan restore pride at 117-year-old school

Fix-it team puts in a week of hard work that makes a world of difference to pupils at Kariega’s Innes Primary

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 28 August 2024

Plumbers with a conscience have joined hands to renovate the dilapidated bathrooms of a 117-year-old Kariega school after the facilities were deemed a health and safety hazard.

The president of the Institute of Plumbers SA (Iopsa) happened to hear a radio interview about a fundraising initiative for Innes Primary School and immediately called his members to action...

