Nelson Mandela Bay councillor shot during robbery
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula was shot in the leg during a robbery in the city on Wednesday.
It is understood Maqula was attending to a resident that required assistance in Kwazakhele when gun-wielding thugs approached, forcefully got into his vehicle, and then drove away with him still inside the car...
