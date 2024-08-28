News

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor shot during robbery

By Andisa Bonani - 28 August 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula was shot in the leg during a robbery in the city on Wednesday.

It is understood Maqula was attending to a resident that required assistance in Kwazakhele when gun-wielding thugs approached, forcefully got into his vehicle, and then drove away with him still inside the car...

