News

Motorist captured on video illegally dumping rubbish fined R2,000

By Herald Reporter - 28 August 2024

A man was fined R2,000 on Tuesday for illegally dumping waste in Sheya Kulati Drive in New Brighton.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned residents and businesses to refrain from illegal dumping...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Kia Sonet
2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Most Read