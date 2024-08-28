Family of five die in Missionvale house blaze

A family of five, including three children, perished in a fire that gutted their home in Missionvale during the early hours of Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.
She said shortly before 1am, Algoa Park police responded to a complaint of a house on fire in Jack Street.
“After the flames were doused, the bodies of two adults and three children were found.
“The cause of the fire is still unknown, but an investigation is under way.
“No foul play is suspected.”
