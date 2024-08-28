Environmental group founder honoured for giving wings to Nelson Mandela Bay youth
The Giving Them Wings Foundation has played a pivotal role in educating Nelson Mandela Bay’s youth on the importance of protecting their environment.
And the unwavering dedication of its chief executive, Siya Ntsumpa, in achieving this mission made him the deserving winner in the Civic Society category of The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2024 Awards...
