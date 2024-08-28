News

Driver crashes into Lorraine substation, plunging suburbs into darkness

By Andisa Bonani - 28 August 2024

A bakkie crashed into the Vitry Avenue substation in Lorraine early on Wednesday morning, damaging the structure and plunging several areas into darkness.

Ward 8 councillor Gustav Rautenbach said Brymore and Weybridge Park were affected...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Kia Sonet
2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Most Read