Call for curfew to be imposed in Nelson Mandela Bay crime hot spots
Ramaphosa urged to declare state of emergency in metro as police sources say 40 people have been murdered since Monday last week
With at least 40 people — nearly enough to fill a single-decker bus — murdered in the Bay since the beginning of last week, calls have been made for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency in the metro, and for a curfew to be implemented in hot spots.
Despite police top brass being sent to the city to discuss ways to mitigate the escalating crime, the violence continues unabated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.