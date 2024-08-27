News

The gift that keeps on giving at Walmer High

School will have reliable supply of water after borehole filtration plant installed

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 August 2024

The installation of a reverse osmosis filtration plant at Walmer High School will see to it that pupils have access to clean drinking water, while the rest of the township community will be looked after when the area experiences water-shedding or outages. 

The project, spearheaded by the Gift of the Givers Foundation and sponsored by Capitec, was officially handed over on Monday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed
Buyer's Guide Ep59 | BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Toyota Etios, Toyota Hilux Dakar

Most Read