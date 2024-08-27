The gift that keeps on giving at Walmer High
School will have reliable supply of water after borehole filtration plant installed
The installation of a reverse osmosis filtration plant at Walmer High School will see to it that pupils have access to clean drinking water, while the rest of the township community will be looked after when the area experiences water-shedding or outages.
The project, spearheaded by the Gift of the Givers Foundation and sponsored by Capitec, was officially handed over on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.