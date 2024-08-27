News

New mom arrested after body of infant found near highway

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 27 August 2024

A young Plettenberg Bay woman has been arrested for murder after the body of her newborn baby was discovered next to the N2 in Kwanokuthula last week.

Lindiwe Khiva, 23, is expected to appear in court on Thursday for a formal bail application. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed
Buyer's Guide Ep59 | BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Toyota Etios, Toyota Hilux Dakar

Most Read