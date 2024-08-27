New mom arrested after body of infant found near highway
A young Plettenberg Bay woman has been arrested for murder after the body of her newborn baby was discovered next to the N2 in Kwanokuthula last week.
Lindiwe Khiva, 23, is expected to appear in court on Thursday for a formal bail application. ..
