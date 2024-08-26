Seven years later, after 48 court appearances, the Kimberley regional court on Monday found a retired senior police officer guilty of corruption after selling a memorandum for a senior management post for R70,000 to a shortlisted candidate.
The retired police officer, 62-year-old Maj-Gen advocate Thuto Gaogakwe Phefo, was found guilty of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. Charges were brought against him in August 2017.
According to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, it was reported that the complainant, a former employee of the SAPS, had applied for a brigadier post and was shortlisted.
During the assessment, she was approached by Phefo, who gave her a document containing what he said would be expected in the interviews.
“The complainant said upon opening the document she realised that it was a case study. She further indicated that the accused solicited R70,000 for the document. The complainant allegedly paid the accused R48,000,” Mogale said.
An inquiry was opened on August 2 2017, which resulted in an entrapment operation being conducted.
“The accused was arrested on August 13 2017 after demanding and receiving the R22,000 balance. The accused was released on R4,000 bail and has appeared 48 times in court until his conviction,” Mogale said.
Meanwhile, the complainant was dismissed from the police and Phefo was acquitted in a departmental case. He took early retirement on March 31 2020.
The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya lauded the perseverance and dedication of the investigation and prosecution teams in ensuring that the accused was convicted after many delays.
The case has been postponed to October 18 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Former senior police officer convicted of corruption for selling memorandum for senior post to another cop
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Seven years later, after 48 court appearances, the Kimberley regional court on Monday found a retired senior police officer guilty of corruption after selling a memorandum for a senior management post for R70,000 to a shortlisted candidate.
The retired police officer, 62-year-old Maj-Gen advocate Thuto Gaogakwe Phefo, was found guilty of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. Charges were brought against him in August 2017.
According to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale, it was reported that the complainant, a former employee of the SAPS, had applied for a brigadier post and was shortlisted.
During the assessment, she was approached by Phefo, who gave her a document containing what he said would be expected in the interviews.
“The complainant said upon opening the document she realised that it was a case study. She further indicated that the accused solicited R70,000 for the document. The complainant allegedly paid the accused R48,000,” Mogale said.
An inquiry was opened on August 2 2017, which resulted in an entrapment operation being conducted.
“The accused was arrested on August 13 2017 after demanding and receiving the R22,000 balance. The accused was released on R4,000 bail and has appeared 48 times in court until his conviction,” Mogale said.
Meanwhile, the complainant was dismissed from the police and Phefo was acquitted in a departmental case. He took early retirement on March 31 2020.
The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya lauded the perseverance and dedication of the investigation and prosecution teams in ensuring that the accused was convicted after many delays.
The case has been postponed to October 18 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News