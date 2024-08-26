Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto jackpot

A KwaZulu-Natal couple’s dream of accessing private health care will finally come true after winning a R16.7m Lotto Powerball jackpot.
The couple, both in their 60s, have gone without medical aid for the better part of their lives.
“With this money, we will finally be able to join a medical aid scheme and receive convenient health care.”
They bagged a total of R16,749,487.40 in the August 2 draw with a ticket bought at a local retailer, with a R22.50 wager and a Quick Pick selection.
The couple shared that they have been living hand-to-mouth and surviving through their small businesses.
They described the win as an answered prayer.
Reflecting on the hours leading up to her husband informing her of the win, the wife said: “In the early hours before my husband went to check the ticket, I was awake at 3am praying for a way to improve our financial situation. I had no idea he would later come home with such amazing news.”
The husband said the winnings would help them improve their lives.
“We have battled a life of struggle and faced various challenges over the years. Our house is also quite old, so we plan to purchase a new home,” the husband said.
They will continue to be of service to their community by investing in charitable initiatives. They have encouraged other participants who dream about winning the lottery to play.
“If you don’t put bait into the water, you cannot expect to catch any fish,” the husband said.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the couple. We are touched to learn how this incredible win will transform their lives.
“It is heartwarming to see how our jackpots are changing lives and providing opportunities for people to improve their circumstances. We are thrilled for the couple and wish them all the best as they embark on this exciting new journey,” she said.
