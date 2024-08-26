A former director of Fluxmans law firm, Solomon Slom, appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday to face charges of fraud involving R39m.
“Between 2019 and 2024 Slom, who was a representative of Fluxmans in an escrow agreement, allegedly withdrew funds from an escrow account without authorisation and used them for personal benefit through 145 transactions,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said the escrow agreement was part of a subscription agreement between four parties, including Fluxmans, with Slom, 81, representing Fluxmans.
The funds were meant to be held in Fluxmans' trust account, called the escrow account, until the agreement's terms were fulfilled.
“However, the accused allegedly stole the money by submitting fictitious requisition forms. The fraud was discovered by Fluxmans after they were alerted by one of the parties in the escrow agreement, leading to a case being opened.”
The parties involved requested a bank statement which revealed a shortfall of R39m. Slom resigned as a director of Fluxmans in February.
The accused was released on bail of R50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court again on September 12 for disclosure.
81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m
