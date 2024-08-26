Temporary electrical repairs ‘progressing well’
Work under way on bypass in Sardinia Bay which should see power restored to southwestern parts of Bay
Work to install a temporary electrical bypass in Sardinia Bay is progressing well after the collapse of four high-voltage transmission towers last week.
Officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s electricity department, together with a contractor and a team from Eskom, were on site on Monday, working flat out to establish the temporary system which should restore power to the southwestern swathe of the Bay that has been in darkness since Friday...
