Rheenendal tragedy haunts survivors 13 years on
Victims’ families still seeking justice more than decade after school bus plunged into river
Thirteen years after the horrific Rheenendal bus accident, survivors are still struggling to come to terms with the events of that fateful day.
The memory of the 14 pupils and the driver who died after their school bus plunged into the Kasat-se-Drift River took centre stage during a memorial service in Rheenendal on Saturday...
