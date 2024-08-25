Police arrested five men for alleged intimidation and disturbance at a construction site near Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said members of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial reaction task team established to curb construction mafia responded to reports of a group of people who were disturbing activities at a site where a bridge is under construction.
“On arrival at the scene, police arrested the five suspects and they were duly charged for intimidation as well as the disturbance of a construction site.”
The five suspects, aged between 28 and 44, will appear in the Camperdown magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Five 'construction mafia' members arrested for intimidation at building site
Image: 123RF/hxdbzxy
