Family homeless after huge pole smashes into property
Thankfully no-one hurt when high mast light came crashing down in last week’s strong winds
The mundane task of buying bread at the local spaza shop turned out to be a potentially life-saving decision for a Kwazakhele mother when a high mast light pole came crashing down on her house last week.
Shortly after Fezeka Kokubane popped out of her Vuku Street home on Wednesday, the pole fell on her house, destroying the outbuilding as well as shattering windows, the roof and a wall of the main house...
