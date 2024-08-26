Dangerous seas expected along Eastern Cape coast

The South African Weather Service has cautioned people on the coast and seafarers to take the necessary safety precautions after issuing a warning for rough and damaging sea conditions for a large portion of the Eastern Cape coastline.
The warning was issued only days after large waves battered the Gqeberha coastline and rendered a section of the N2 impassable on Friday.
The latest “orange” level six warning was issued at about midday on Monday.
The weather service warned that waves of between six and eight metres could be expected along the coast from Koukamma through to Nelson Mandela Bay and Port Alfred, right up to Buffalo City on Tuesday.
These conditions are expected to gradually move further up the coast and could reach Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal by Wednesday.
Disruptions are expected at ports in the affected region due to the difficulty navigating these conditions.
Abnormal waves could put smaller vessels, coastal infrastructure and people along the coast at risk.
The skippers of vessels are advised to avoid open water and to seek shelter in nearby harbours, while people are warned to avoid beaches and the waterline as much as possible.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
