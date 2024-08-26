Bitou mayor ousted
Bitou municipal mayor Claude Terblanche has been ousted through a motion of no confidence.
Terblanche, a member of the Plett Democratic Congress (PDC) was replaced by DA councillor Jessica Kamkam who was voted in as mayor shortly after the motion of no confidence...
