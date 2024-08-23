Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and rape of his 9-year-old niece

The Potchefstroom regional court has sentenced a 33-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his nine-year-old niece in July 2020 to life imprisonment for one count of kidnapping and two counts of rape.
The court heard the man tried to lure the girl away from where she was playing with her brother, but she refused. North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said the man then took the girl by force and later raped her near the dam in Ikageng extension 6.
“People went to search for the child and found her with the accused after it was reported that her uncle forcefully removed her from where she was playing. The child reported to the witness what happened, and the accused was arrested on the same day,” he said.
Gunya said the uncle, who had initially pleaded not guilty, made formal admissions in terms of Section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act after evidence of the victim was lead and the DNA report became available. “In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Hester Pretorious argued that the court should give a deterrence sentence to the accused, as he violated the rights of the young girl,” he said.
“She further argued that the accused was supposed to protect his niece, instead, he sexually assaulted her and took away her dignity and her confidence. She further emphasised the scourge of violence against women and children in the country and the court must protect the victims. Pretorious urged the court not to deviate from the imposed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” he said.
The director of public prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, hopes the sentence will serve as a deterrent to other relatives that violate the rights of children in their households instead of protecting them and playing the parenting role.
TimesLIVE
