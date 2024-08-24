Traffic being diverted along N2

Motorists have been advised to travel with caution along the N2 near John Tallant Drive after strong winds and sea surges washed debris along the road on Friday.
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality traffic director Warren Prins said on Saturday afternoon officials were at the scene managing the situation after waves broke over the dolosse and threw debris onto the highway .
"The inbound lanes running east to west are closed.
"The waves are spilling over and there is heavy debris and stones on the road surface.
"We have traffic officers in the area diverting traffic around that specific area and we also have Sanral [SA National Roads Agency] engineers on the ground, assisting with assessments and to see what is the way forward.
"We have a meeting scheduled on Monday with Sanral and other different stakeholders to make sure we can address this situation.
"We will keep the public abreast as things go on."
