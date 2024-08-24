News

IRONMAN SA documentary to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay and its athletes

By Herald Reporter - 24 August 2024

Ironman SA is set to launch a brand-new three-part documentary this week which showcases the natural beauty of Nelson Mandela Bay and telling empowering stories of some leading local athletes.

The first episode on Beyond the Bay airs on Tuesday, and the remaining episodes each week thereafter, each offering peeks into the preparation and mindset of the athletes during their defining Ironman moments...

