IRONMAN SA documentary to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay and its athletes
Ironman SA is set to launch a brand-new three-part documentary this week which showcases the natural beauty of Nelson Mandela Bay and telling empowering stories of some leading local athletes.
The first episode on Beyond the Bay airs on Tuesday, and the remaining episodes each week thereafter, each offering peeks into the preparation and mindset of the athletes during their defining Ironman moments...
