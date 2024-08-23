'I have an eye infection' — Ramaphosa explains why he wore shades at the presidential imbizo

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in style, wearing sunglasses at the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday, not because he wanted to but because he’s battling an eye infection.
Ramaphosa said he had to be at the imbizo despite the infection.
“Forgive me for wearing sunglasses. I have an eye infection. The doctors are working on it. Despite being on sick leave, I had to come here and be with you. It was important for me to be here,” he said.
Earlier this week, Ramaphosa had to step back from some of his duties due to the infection. On Wednesday, he could not attend outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo's farewell dinner. and delegated minister of justice and constitutional development Thembi Simelane to attend.
On Thursday, he delegated to his deputy Paul Mashatile the task of leading the signing of the second presidential health compact at the Union Buildings as he couldn't attend.
However, Ramaphosa ensured he did not miss the imbizo on Friday, even if it meant he had to wear sunglasses.
In a light-hearted moment, minister of sports, arts, and culture Gayton McKenzie took to the stage and joked about Ramaphosa's “cool” look. “The president says he has an eye infection but he looks cool in his glasses. So, they say if you can’t beat them, you must join them,” he said, donning his own shades.
During the imbizo, Ramaphosa addressed key service delivery issues to residents. The theme of the event was “Let’s Grow SA Together,” guided by the sub-theme “Leave No One Behind”.
Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported Ramaphosa’s presidential izimbizo cost a huge R44m of taxpayers’ money for four events in just eight months. However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya defended the spending.
He said it was neither an extravagant exercise nor wasteful expenditure but an act of a caring government engaging its citizens across the political divide. “Yes, critics will point out the high costs and they will motivate how the money could have been used elsewhere. Indeed, one cannot quantify the effect of the presidential izimbizo in monetary terms, but it should be measured over the medium- to long-term of what changes such events will bring to communities,” he said.
“It’s mischievous to reduce the presidential izimbizo to rands and cents. It is about a caring government that is closer to the people, ensuring their right to access basic services is solidified. Government has an obligation to interact and communicate with citizens in all corners of the country.”
TimesLIVE
'I have an eye infection' — Ramaphosa explains why he wore shades at the presidential imbizo
Journalist
Image: Athi Geleba/ X
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in style, wearing sunglasses at the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday, not because he wanted to but because he’s battling an eye infection.
Ramaphosa said he had to be at the imbizo despite the infection.
“Forgive me for wearing sunglasses. I have an eye infection. The doctors are working on it. Despite being on sick leave, I had to come here and be with you. It was important for me to be here,” he said.
Earlier this week, Ramaphosa had to step back from some of his duties due to the infection. On Wednesday, he could not attend outgoing chief justice Raymond Zondo's farewell dinner. and delegated minister of justice and constitutional development Thembi Simelane to attend.
On Thursday, he delegated to his deputy Paul Mashatile the task of leading the signing of the second presidential health compact at the Union Buildings as he couldn't attend.
However, Ramaphosa ensured he did not miss the imbizo on Friday, even if it meant he had to wear sunglasses.
In a light-hearted moment, minister of sports, arts, and culture Gayton McKenzie took to the stage and joked about Ramaphosa's “cool” look. “The president says he has an eye infection but he looks cool in his glasses. So, they say if you can’t beat them, you must join them,” he said, donning his own shades.
During the imbizo, Ramaphosa addressed key service delivery issues to residents. The theme of the event was “Let’s Grow SA Together,” guided by the sub-theme “Leave No One Behind”.
Earlier this month, the Sunday Times reported Ramaphosa’s presidential izimbizo cost a huge R44m of taxpayers’ money for four events in just eight months. However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya defended the spending.
He said it was neither an extravagant exercise nor wasteful expenditure but an act of a caring government engaging its citizens across the political divide. “Yes, critics will point out the high costs and they will motivate how the money could have been used elsewhere. Indeed, one cannot quantify the effect of the presidential izimbizo in monetary terms, but it should be measured over the medium- to long-term of what changes such events will bring to communities,” he said.
“It’s mischievous to reduce the presidential izimbizo to rands and cents. It is about a caring government that is closer to the people, ensuring their right to access basic services is solidified. Government has an obligation to interact and communicate with citizens in all corners of the country.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News