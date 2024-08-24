Emergency measures in place to mitigate effects of power outage

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is instituting emergency measures to counter the worst effects of the power outage that has enveloped large parts of Gqeberha.
Bay mayor Gary van Neikerk addressed a media briefing on Saturday to provide an update on the status of the repair works.
He was joined by deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe, the political head for electricity and energy Zanele Mali and the acting director for electricity Bernard Tlali.
Van Niekerk apologized to residents for the inconvenience adding that the winds the metro had been experiencing for the last two days also contributed to the issue.
"I would like to plead with residents to please be patient, we understand that it is very frustrating to be without electricity for an extended period of time.
"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"But the winds that we have been experiencing for the last two days are also out of the ordinary," he said.
The pylon structures are part of a transmission network from the Chelsea substation supplying power to the Arlington and the Summerstrand substations through shared double-circuit steel lattice structures.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said in a statement on Saturday the next part of the emergency response -- following the restoration of power to the Humewood Police Station and South End Fire Station on Friday night -- would take until Tuesday.
"A 10MVA transformer is being relocated from Kwaford Substation to South End Substation to restore electricity to a significant portion of the affected areas.
"The target date for completing this relocation is 27 August."
He said the load initially connected to Kwaford Substation had been transferred to Matomela Substation and this would allow the metro team to disconnect the transformer at Kwaford on Saturday.
"After the transformer is connected at South End Substation, a load-reduction schedule will be implemented to ensure that all customers have a power supply, and to prevent the transformer from being overloaded."
Soyaya said the city's electricity network was facing disruptions due to the collapse of four 132 kV overhead transmission towers.
"These towers form part of the network from Chelsea Substation and supply power to Arlington and Summerstrand substations through shared double-circuit steel lattice structures.
"On 21 August, gale-force winds led to the collapse of these structures, which had already been compromised by rust and were scheduled for reconstruction within this financial year.
"Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 are affected including Summerstrand, EP Command, Forest Hill, Humewood, South End, Arlington, Lovemore Park, Miramar, Pari Park, Providentia, Schoenmakerskop, Walmer, Walmer Location and Walmer Industrial."
He said while the emergency response was being implemented, a range of mitigation measures to minimise the impact and expedite the restoration of power were being instituted.
"Construction contractors have been appointed on an emergency basis, and they are currently on site. They will build a temporary alternative overhead line to restore power supply as quickly as possible.
"At the same time, the Eskom distributions unit is currently on site providing additional resources to assist in the repair efforts."
He said the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality overhead construction team had added more resources to accelerate assessment and repair.
"The initial assessment of the damage was completed by Friday and materials have been ordered on an emergency basis to expedite the construction process.
"Site clearing has commenced, and preparations for erecting temporary wooden structures, such as excavating holes, are underway.
"Due to the complexity of the high voltage construction work, it is expected that it will take up to two weeks to construct the temporary supply."
Soyaya said the metro had also commenced with the emergency procurement of generators, to assist with providing an alternative power supply in the interim.
"This measure aims to alleviate the impact of the outages on affected areas and ensure that essential services can continue operating while repairs are underway."
HeraldLIVE
Metro says transformer transfer restore most areas, then load-reduction will be installed to link with temporary supply
Emergency measures in place to mitigate effects of power outage
Image: Supplied
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is instituting emergency measures to counter the worst effects of the power outage that has enveloped large parts of Gqeberha.
Bay mayor Gary van Neikerk addressed a media briefing on Saturday to provide an update on the status of the repair works.
He was joined by deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe, the political head for electricity and energy Zanele Mali and the acting director for electricity Bernard Tlali.
Van Niekerk apologized to residents for the inconvenience adding that the winds the metro had been experiencing for the last two days also contributed to the issue.
"I would like to plead with residents to please be patient, we understand that it is very frustrating to be without electricity for an extended period of time.
"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"But the winds that we have been experiencing for the last two days are also out of the ordinary," he said.
The pylon structures are part of a transmission network from the Chelsea substation supplying power to the Arlington and the Summerstrand substations through shared double-circuit steel lattice structures.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said in a statement on Saturday the next part of the emergency response -- following the restoration of power to the Humewood Police Station and South End Fire Station on Friday night -- would take until Tuesday.
"A 10MVA transformer is being relocated from Kwaford Substation to South End Substation to restore electricity to a significant portion of the affected areas.
"The target date for completing this relocation is 27 August."
He said the load initially connected to Kwaford Substation had been transferred to Matomela Substation and this would allow the metro team to disconnect the transformer at Kwaford on Saturday.
"After the transformer is connected at South End Substation, a load-reduction schedule will be implemented to ensure that all customers have a power supply, and to prevent the transformer from being overloaded."
Soyaya said the city's electricity network was facing disruptions due to the collapse of four 132 kV overhead transmission towers.
"These towers form part of the network from Chelsea Substation and supply power to Arlington and Summerstrand substations through shared double-circuit steel lattice structures.
"On 21 August, gale-force winds led to the collapse of these structures, which had already been compromised by rust and were scheduled for reconstruction within this financial year.
"Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 are affected including Summerstrand, EP Command, Forest Hill, Humewood, South End, Arlington, Lovemore Park, Miramar, Pari Park, Providentia, Schoenmakerskop, Walmer, Walmer Location and Walmer Industrial."
He said while the emergency response was being implemented, a range of mitigation measures to minimise the impact and expedite the restoration of power were being instituted.
"Construction contractors have been appointed on an emergency basis, and they are currently on site. They will build a temporary alternative overhead line to restore power supply as quickly as possible.
"At the same time, the Eskom distributions unit is currently on site providing additional resources to assist in the repair efforts."
He said the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality overhead construction team had added more resources to accelerate assessment and repair.
"The initial assessment of the damage was completed by Friday and materials have been ordered on an emergency basis to expedite the construction process.
"Site clearing has commenced, and preparations for erecting temporary wooden structures, such as excavating holes, are underway.
"Due to the complexity of the high voltage construction work, it is expected that it will take up to two weeks to construct the temporary supply."
Soyaya said the metro had also commenced with the emergency procurement of generators, to assist with providing an alternative power supply in the interim.
"This measure aims to alleviate the impact of the outages on affected areas and ensure that essential services can continue operating while repairs are underway."
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News