Defence refutes cop’s knowledge of suspects prior to murder trial
four men accused of carrying out hit murders on SMME bosses
Efforts to discredit the evidence of a highly decorated Nelson Mandela Bay Flying Squad member were rife in the high court in Gqeberha on Friday.
This, as he testified against four men accused of carrying out hit murders on SMME bosses set to benefit from a R22m municipal drain cleaning project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.