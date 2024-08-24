The Chinese nationals accused of running a R100m illegal perlemoen operation from their seafood import company in Cape Town must return to court on Monday after their application to have the charges against them withdrawn was dismissed.
This comes after judge Fungile Dotwana handed down a ruling in the Gqeberha high court on Friday after a section 174 application by the defence, asking that his clients be discharged due to a lack of evidence against them.
However, while not going into the merits of the case, Dotwana disagreed with these submissions.
“Having had regard to all the evidence led by the prosecution in this case, as well as the legal principles stated in [referenced case law], I am of the view that there is evidence upon which a reasonable court, acting carefully, may convict,” Dotwana said.
Kai Ou Yang, Chu-Kai Chang and Blue Fin Marine Trading, represented by Yang’s wife, Hsien-Chu Ou Yang, are accused of trying to illegally export about 40 tonnes of perlemoen, worth R100m, in shipping containers destined for China.
They face a string of charges including racketeering, money laundering and fraud.
The section 174 application came after advocate Benedict Wilson finalised the state’s case last week.
After the judgment was handed down, defence attorney Michael Hulley asked for the matter to be postponed so that his clients could consider the ruling and give further instruction as to how they wanted him to proceed.
HeraldLIVE
Chinese nationals’ bid to have perlemoen charges withdrawn fails
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Chinese nationals accused of running a R100m illegal perlemoen operation from their seafood import company in Cape Town must return to court on Monday after their application to have the charges against them withdrawn was dismissed.
This comes after judge Fungile Dotwana handed down a ruling in the Gqeberha high court on Friday after a section 174 application by the defence, asking that his clients be discharged due to a lack of evidence against them.
However, while not going into the merits of the case, Dotwana disagreed with these submissions.
“Having had regard to all the evidence led by the prosecution in this case, as well as the legal principles stated in [referenced case law], I am of the view that there is evidence upon which a reasonable court, acting carefully, may convict,” Dotwana said.
Kai Ou Yang, Chu-Kai Chang and Blue Fin Marine Trading, represented by Yang’s wife, Hsien-Chu Ou Yang, are accused of trying to illegally export about 40 tonnes of perlemoen, worth R100m, in shipping containers destined for China.
They face a string of charges including racketeering, money laundering and fraud.
The section 174 application came after advocate Benedict Wilson finalised the state’s case last week.
After the judgment was handed down, defence attorney Michael Hulley asked for the matter to be postponed so that his clients could consider the ruling and give further instruction as to how they wanted him to proceed.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News