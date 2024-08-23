An attorney who allegedly tried to help his client escape from custody in Giyani was granted R2,000 bail by the Giyani magistrate's court on Friday.
Austin Mabasa, 35, was arrested for allegedly aiding someone to escape, conspiracy to escape from lawful custody and interfering with police duties on Thursday.
Limpopo Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa said a suspect arrested for theft of a motor vehicle appeared in the Giyani magistrate's court on Thursday. After his court appearance, the Hawks served the suspect with a warrant of arrest for another case relating to the theft of a motor vehicle.
“He was handcuffed and while police were busy with the arrangements to take the suspect to a police station his attorney took him to his vehicle and drove away at high speed. Police gave chase, to no avail,” he said.
The attorney later drove to Giyani police station with the suspect, who was still in handcuffs.
“They were both arrested,” said Mmuroa.
Mabasa briefly appeared in court and his case was postponed to October 7 for further investigations.
Limpopo Hawks head Maj-Gen Gopz Govender welcomed the arrest and warned officials to refrain from interfering with police duties.
Attorney who drove away with suspect after court appearance granted bail
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
