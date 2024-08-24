Angry mob attack police in Chatty
Three police vehicles were damaged on Friday as law enforcement tried to rescue a man from an angry mob accusing him of being involved in a robbery at a Chatty school.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment...
