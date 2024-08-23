News

WATCH | Ramaphosa hosts seventh administration’s first imbizo

By TimesLIVE - 23 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the first presidential imbizo of the seventh administration at the Tsakane Sports Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

The theme is “let’s grow South Africa together” guided by the sub-theme “leave no one behind”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Presidential Imbizo on service delievery
Minister of Electricity & Energy with Departmentof Mineral Resources & Energy ...

Most Read