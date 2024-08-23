The power outage in Summerstrand, Walmer and surrounding areas could take Nelson Mandela Bay municipality technicians up to two weeks to complete temporary repairs and about three months for permanent repairs.
The outage on Friday was caused by four 132 kV high voltage transmission towers having collapsed on the western side of Gqeberha.
This has resulted in a widespread power outage in the following areas: Summerstrand, EP Command, Forest Hill, Humewood, South End, Arlington, Lovemore Park, Miramar, Pari Park, Providentia, Schoenmakerskop, Walmer, Walmer township and Walmer Industrial.
In a statement, the municipality said staff were on site and have started working on temporary repairs.
"This may unfortunately take up to two weeks to complete. Once the temporary repairs are complete, power supply will be restored and permanent repairs will commence. These permanent repairs can take up to three months to complete.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."
HeraldLIVE
Temporary repairs for power outage could take two weeks
Image: Eugene Coetzee
