The Mpumalanga department of education has confirmed that a female teacher seen in a circulating video trying to forcefully cut a pupil's hair in class has been suspended.
According to the department, the incident happened at LD Moetanalo High School in Mhluzi, Steve Tshwete local municipality.
Condemning the incident, the department said it had decided to institute a precautionary suspension against the teacher with immediate effect while the investigation unfolds.
In a video circulating on social media, the teacher can be seen with scissors and forcefully pulling at the seated pupil's braids. There is a commotion in the background as other pupils look on.
Teacher suspended after she is filmed forcefully cutting pupil's braids in class
Teachers are expected to conduct themselves 'appropriately and professionally'
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN
According to the department's spokesperson Jasper Zwane, the facts are not clear, hence the investigation.
“Teachers are expected to conduct themselves appropriately and professionally as guided by their professional ethics and conduct according to SACE, hence this conduct is deemed inappropriate. They are supposed to be mindful of the bill of rights and always act in the best interests of learners,” he said.
Zwane said the pupil and other pupils affected by the incident will be helped with psychosocial counselling by departmental officials.
He said the department would reflect on the school’s code of conduct for pupils as part of the investigation.
