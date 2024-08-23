Storm surges seriously eroding Gqeberha shoreline
Swirling seas, rising tides and lack of maintenance take toll on coastal areas
High tide wave surges are damaging infrastructure and threatening the safety of residents and motorists at multiple spots along the seafront from New Brighton to the Swartkops Estuary.
The problem is believed to be the result of a swirling combination of factors including a lack of maintenance, the phenomenon of rising sea levels and increasingly fierce and frequent storms...
