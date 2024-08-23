Kids charged protection fees at school
Older children use bullet cartridges, bullying tactics to intimidate KwaNobuhle youngsters to make daily payments
Protection fees are being demanded from children as young as six.
If they do not pay up, their school life becomes a nightmare as their lunch boxes are taken and they are bullied by older pupils who bring bullet cartridges to school as an intimidation tactic...
