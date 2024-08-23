Hard times for Knysna’s homeless as municipality dithers over shelter

Almost three winters ago, the Knysna municipality set out to establish a temporary shelter for homeless people, but the council can still not decide where it should be located.
This is despite the municipality having allocated R300,000 for the project.
The item was once again on the agenda during a Knysna council meeting on Thursday.
However, council speaker Mncedisi Skosana withdrew it until further notice. The municipality has yet to identify suitable land for the project.
According to the agenda item, the Greater Knysna Business Chamber had proposed that the shelter be erected on land situated between the Epilepsy SA Foundation and the Knysna Prison.
The business chamber and the municipality said the shelter’s structures would be modular units that could easily be removed and would be used on a permanent basis.
Residents have been complaining about an increase in the number of homeless people in central Knysna and at the waste transfer station.
Acting municipal manager Setloane Malepeng recommended that the council appoint a nonprofit organisation to manage the shelter once the municipality had identified a suitable property and rezoned it.
DA councillor Peter Bester asked the council how long rezoning a property would take and recommended the item go for public participation to avoid people questioning the process, as had happened in the past.
EFF councillor Neil Louw said he was not happy with the area earmarked for the homeless shelter and advised that it be reconsidered.
“Homeless people do not want to be far from town because this is where they hustle to get food, and we as the EFF want the homeless to be taken where it will be easy for them to work.”
ANC councillor Kay Andrews said the item should be removed because the municipality had rescinded a decision to move homeless people to Hornlee at the old vehicle testing station after receiving a lawyer’s letter stating that a residential area could not be located within 500m of a cemetery.
HeraldLIVE
Hard times for Knysna’s homeless as municipality dithers over shelter
Image: SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE
