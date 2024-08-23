An East Cape Midlands College student died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.
College spokesperson Elmari van der Merwe said the incident happened on the college’s Heath Park, Bethelsdorp, campus during a mass meeting in a hall involving the student representative council and student support services.
“The woman, who had a previous heart condition, suffered a heart attack,” Van der Merwe said.
“An ambulance was called and arrived to pick her up but she died on the way to the hospital.”
She said the woman was 43 and had three children.
“She had previously worked in hospitality and was studying a financial management N4 course with us.”
Van der Merwe said officials from the health unit of the department of higher education and training would be visiting the campus tomorrow to counsel students and staff.
East Cape Midlands College student suffers fatal heart attack on campus
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
