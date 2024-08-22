Terrified kids run for cover as armed robbers hit primary school

Terrified children had to dive for cover while others hid behind their teachers, many of them crying hysterically, as a group of heavily armed men robbed a school in Gqeberha’s northern areas on Thursday afternoon, making off with a vehicle, laptops and cellphones.
And as Alfonso Arries Primary assesses the damage, deputy principal Andisiwe Rampine said the incident, which occurred at about 1.20pm, was the final straw and they were urgently demanding intervention.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said six suspects entered the school with four firearms and immediately targeted the secretary as well as other admin staff.
“School staff were then ordered to the ground and the [robbers] demanded valuables and cellphones,” he said.
“They left the premises after also taking a vehicle.”
Beetge said four laptops and eight cellphones as well as other personal belongings were stolen.
“No-one was injured in the incident.”
Teacher Phumla Magwaca said she was rattled and “so scared” after they stole her new gold Toyota Etios.
“They took my keys from my purse, jumped into my car and sped off,” she said.
“I’m terrified, we are all terrified, even the kids.
“They were screaming, it was pure chaos.”
She said she had only seen about three men and that the children had dashed for cover.
“Under the tables, behind our desks, they were hiding.”
Beetge said her car was recovered.
“The Etios was found abandoned in Chatty.”
Magwaca’s colleague, Phumeza Ntozini, said her keys were also stolen.
“Luckily they didn’t take my car but they’ve got my keys, what if they’re coming back?
“It’s a day I never want over again. The fear is too much,” she said.
She said the robbers demanded that they hand over any valuables.
“They just said ‘give, give, give’ while pointing guns at us.”
Image: WERNER HILLS
Rampine said it was sad that the school, which should be considered a safe space, was now a place where children feared to be.
“It’s not easy for us, it’s very traumatising and scary,” she said.
“We don’t feel safe, we are scared.
“We are crying out to the government to do more to keep us safe, enough is enough.
“What happened here today should never have happened in the first place.
“They threatened us with guns and were swinging them around, we are scared.”
Beetge said a case of business robbery was under investigation.
