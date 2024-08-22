Smoking hot UK band heading for Gqeberha

It is a challenge to mention British super group Smokie without automatically starting to sing Living Next Door to Alice — or the PG version that followed.
And now Nelson Mandela Bay fans can rock along with the band after they announced the city as one of their destinations of their 45th Anniversary World Tour next month.
The show will take place at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Indoor Centre at 8pm on September 21.
Frans Swart, MD of Lefra Productions, which has brought the Tambourine Man hitmakers to SA on five tours, said: “Over the years we became good friends and in the process actually became like family.
“It is so nice to welcome them back to SA. I am sure there will be a few surprises in the show. I can, however, guarantee a Smokie party.”
To be rock ’n roll survivors for more than four decades is an achievement; to be Europe’s top live band 45 years after their inception is fantastic; but to still be enthusiastic, fresh, totally committed and in love with the music is almost unheard of.
Smokie has undergone a series of changes over the years without losing the essence of the band and the latest group seems to be the strongest ever.
The band now comprises Pete Lincoln (lead singer, guitar), Luke Bullard (backing vocals, bass guitar), Mick McConnell (backing vocals, lead guitarist), Martin Bullard (keyboards) and Steve Pinnell (drums and percussion).
“Smokie is not a lone star. We are a group. Smokie is a sound, and is not dependent on one person as is often the case in pop music.
“Our strength lies in teamwork, and I say without hesitation that our current team is our best ever. Smokie has simply never been as good as it is now,” leading man Lincoln said.
“Smokie loves SA, and we are looking forward to our tour — especially to your warm sunshine. Have your braais and red wine ready,” he added.
Popular SA act West will be the guest artists for the tour.
West, known for their country music, consists of Ernie Bates (Overtone/Invictus), Mac Young and Hugo Hewitt.
Hewitt said they were excited to be performing with the Smokie legends.
“We all grew up with the music of Smokie. I must say, every single that they recorded became a hit, and that is why they are still so popular after all these years.
“We are humbled to do the opening act for them,” he added.
Smokie will also perform in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
For tickets or to make group bookings, visit www.LTickets.co.za or www.smokie.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Smoking hot UK band heading for Gqeberha
Smokie to perform at Madibaz Indoor Centre on September 21 as part of their world tour
Image: SUPPLIED
It is a challenge to mention British super group Smokie without automatically starting to sing Living Next Door to Alice — or the PG version that followed.
And now Nelson Mandela Bay fans can rock along with the band after they announced the city as one of their destinations of their 45th Anniversary World Tour next month.
The show will take place at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Indoor Centre at 8pm on September 21.
Frans Swart, MD of Lefra Productions, which has brought the Tambourine Man hitmakers to SA on five tours, said: “Over the years we became good friends and in the process actually became like family.
“It is so nice to welcome them back to SA. I am sure there will be a few surprises in the show. I can, however, guarantee a Smokie party.”
To be rock ’n roll survivors for more than four decades is an achievement; to be Europe’s top live band 45 years after their inception is fantastic; but to still be enthusiastic, fresh, totally committed and in love with the music is almost unheard of.
Smokie has undergone a series of changes over the years without losing the essence of the band and the latest group seems to be the strongest ever.
The band now comprises Pete Lincoln (lead singer, guitar), Luke Bullard (backing vocals, bass guitar), Mick McConnell (backing vocals, lead guitarist), Martin Bullard (keyboards) and Steve Pinnell (drums and percussion).
“Smokie is not a lone star. We are a group. Smokie is a sound, and is not dependent on one person as is often the case in pop music.
“Our strength lies in teamwork, and I say without hesitation that our current team is our best ever. Smokie has simply never been as good as it is now,” leading man Lincoln said.
“Smokie loves SA, and we are looking forward to our tour — especially to your warm sunshine. Have your braais and red wine ready,” he added.
Popular SA act West will be the guest artists for the tour.
West, known for their country music, consists of Ernie Bates (Overtone/Invictus), Mac Young and Hugo Hewitt.
Hewitt said they were excited to be performing with the Smokie legends.
“We all grew up with the music of Smokie. I must say, every single that they recorded became a hit, and that is why they are still so popular after all these years.
“We are humbled to do the opening act for them,” he added.
Smokie will also perform in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
For tickets or to make group bookings, visit www.LTickets.co.za or www.smokie.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics