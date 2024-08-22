Seminar calls for implementation of GBV report recommendations
NMU panellists probe scourge, highlight key aspects of national study
Sex for marks, students preying on staff and lack of security at off-campus housing were among the highlighted issues in a seminar on gender-based violence at South African universities.
The seminar hosted at Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday evening was aimed at spotlighting a report by a task team appointed by the higher education minister and chaired by Nelson Mandela University vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa...
